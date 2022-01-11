‘Residents deprived of basic amenities’: AMC LOP sends legal notice to state

Leader of Opposition at Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation Shezadkhan Pathan on Tuesday issued a legal notice to the municipal commissioner and the state government seeking basic amenities such as drinking water, sanitation, street lights, as well as urban housing facilities under government schemes, for 5,000 families residing around Chandola lake.

The legal notice, issued through advocate Anand Yagnik, states that there are around 5,000 families with a population of more than 60,000 persons, belonging to “poor and marginalised” class, “belonging to socially, educationally and economically backward section of society” residing around Chandola lake in slums since ages.

They remain deprived of basic amenities and facilities such as drinking water, public latrines, sanitation, drainage and disposal of sewage, street lights and such other and similar basic amenities and services “for meaningful right to life with dignity for poor and marginal section of society”, the notice read.

Pathan has also sought housing for the families under Padhan Mantri Aawas Yojana and/or benefits of Regulations for the Rehabilitation and Redevelopment of Slums, 2010 for the 5,000 families through his legal notice.

Chandola lake falls under Danilimda ward, of which Pathan is councillor.

He has stated in the notice that as an elected representative, he is answerable to every person who resides in his constituency.

The notice states that a “substantial number of them (residents) are from Muslim minority community,” and that the 5,000 families are “citizens of India and they do not belong to Bangladesh or for that matter any other country to be identified as foreign citizen.”

Pathan’s legal notice states that as a three-time consecutive term councillor, he has been making repeated representations but to no avail, compelling him to send the legal notice to the municipal commissioner as well as to the state government through its additional chief secretary of urban development and urban housing department.

Seeking that the authorities respond within two weeks of receipt of the legal notice and share with Pathan the concrete plans of providing basic amenities and facilities to the more than 5000 families around Chandola lake, failing which Pathan will approach the Gujarat High Court.