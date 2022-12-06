scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Dec 06, 2022

Resident doctor at Ahmedabad’s BJ Medical College dies by suicide

Dr Kapilkumar Jayantibhai Parmar, 26, a third-year resident doctor, had been suffering from psychiatric illnesses for “quite some time”, said a senior doctor at BJ Medical College.

A third-year resident doctor of the medicine department at BJ Medical College (BJMC) in Ahmedabad died by suicide on Sunday, police said. Officers at Shahibaug police station said a case of accidental death has been registered.

A resident of Sardarnagar in Ahmedabad, Dr Kapilkumar Jayantibhai Parmar, 26, had been suffering from psychiatric illnesses for “quite some time”, said a senior doctor at BJMC, which is affiliated to Ahmedabad Civil Hospital.

Shahibaug police said that on Sunday, at around 8 pm, Parmar was found unconscious in his hostel room by peers after calls by his parents went unanswered. “Upon being found unconscious, he was taken to the emergency room where he died during treatment. The post-mortem report is awaited,” a police officer said.

A senior doctor at BJMC said, “He was suffering from psychiatric illnesses for quite some time and was admitted to the psychiatry ward at Ahmedabad Civil Hospital a couple of times. He was being taken care of and was on pharmacotherapy as well as psychotherapy. It seems he injected himself with some anaesthetic agent, but we can only confirm once the post-mortem report comes to establish the exact cause of death.”

First published on: 06-12-2022 at 04:43:42 pm
