Ahmedabad: Resident docs of SVP Hospital sit in protest

Several resident doctors of SVP Hospital, run by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC), sat on protest at the lobby on Thursday after a resident doctor’s father was allegedly refused admission at the hospital earlier in the day.

The resident doctor, whose Covid-19 positive father was refused admission, told this paper, “the hospital has resolved our issue”, while a hospital source said there was an “issue over the documentation” of the said patient. Following the resident doctors’ strike, the patient was subsequently admitted to SVP Hospital.

Superintendent of the hospital did not respond to repeated calls and messages.

However, the hospital put out a statement that said, “Today morning, resident doctors of different departments gathered, left their duties and raised concerns on increasing patient admissions and increasing infection among doctors, and made a representation to this effect. SVP Hospital management and senior doctors took up their issues seriously and had a discussion with them… was solved within half an hour….”

According to resident doctors that the Indian Express spoke to, there have been incidents of prolonged infection among their peers.

“There are 72 resident doctors at SVP Hospital for Covid duty. At least five of them tested a second time after already testing positive once in June… all males between 25 and 28 years of age… Last week, several residents tested positive and now prolonged effects of the infection are being seen…,” said one of the resident doctors. Resident doctors are being isolated at hotels in Ahmedabad.

“According to the guideline, seven days of Covid duty should be followed by three days off and then seven days of non-Covid duty… however, it is not being followed and we are asked to work continuously, with our duty hours exceeding 12 hours… There is a lot of pressure with several senior doctors also infected and the existing patient load,” the resident doctor added.

Meanwhile, the Gujarat chapter of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Thursday made a representation to Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, registering their “strong protest” against “bullying” of private doctors by collectorate officials in Gir Somnath, Jamnagar, Botad, Godhra, Bhuj, Gondal, Gandhidham and at other places.

Private doctors, despite serving Covid patients in the past six months, are being threatened and are spoken to harshly, the IMA representation said adding they should be treated sympathetically.

The IMA also declared that 38 private practitioners have died due to COVID19 across Gujarat since the outbreak began here in March. Gujarat’s mortality of IMA practitioners is the third-highest across the country, after Tamil Nadu (61) and Andhra Pradesh (14).

