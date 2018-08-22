Reshuffle in Cong: Ahmed Patel made Cong treasurer, party says he has Rahul’s trust

Patel served as the political secretary to former Congress president Sonia Gandhi. Patel served as the political secretary to former Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

At a time when the Congress is said to be facing a severe cash crunch, party president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday appointed veteran leader Ahmed Patel as the AICC treasurer, replacing 89-year-old Motilal Vora.

Welcoming the appointment, Gujarat state unit Congress spokesperson Manish Doshi said that this indicated Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s trust in him. “This shows Ahmed Patel’s clean image and that is why Rahul Gandhi appointed Patel to this important position’’, said Doshi.

Patel served as the political secretary to former Congress president Sonia Gandhi. Considered to be one of the most loyal party members to the Gandhi family, Patel served as AICC treasurer between 1996 and 2000. His appointment to the treasurer’s post is considered to be important ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

“Ahmed Patel, in his capacity as political secretary to former party chief Sonia Gandhi, handled all important issues of the government and that brought him close to all major corporate houses. He is held with respect by almost all industrialists and may be useful in arranging funds for the party for 2019 Lok Sabha elections’’, said a senior party leader in Ahmedabad.

Rahul also divested C P Joshi of the charge of north-eastern states, appointing Luizinho Faleiro in his place. Joshi, at one point, was in charge of 10 states, including Bihar, West Bengal and Assam.

Like Patel, Faleiro, a former Goa chief minister and an MLA in the state at present, also makes a return. He has been in charge of the north-eastern states earlier.

Rahul also appointed Anand Sharma as the chairperson of the party’s foreign affairs department, replacing Karan Singh, and Vora as AICC general secretary in charge of administration, a newly-created post. Vora’s replacement as AICC treasurer is said to have been on the cards for some time.

