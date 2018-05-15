Reshuffle: Ahead of 2019 polls, Gujarat Congress gets new social media coordinator

Hemnag Raval said that he used to prepare bio-datas of the party’s candidates in 2007 Assembly elections when social media was not used by the parties. (Representational Image) Hemnag Raval said that he used to prepare bio-datas of the party’s candidates in 2007 Assembly elections when social media was not used by the parties. (Representational Image)

Considering the importance of social media in today’s political campaign, Congress president Rahul Gandhi has appointed 45-year Hemnag Raval, who holds the Masters of Computer Applications degree, as the party’s social media coordinator in Gujarat. The post was so far held by Rohan Gupta.

Raval, who has been associated with the party for over 20 years and its IT cell since 2007, has handled various responsibilities of the party’s IT department at national level. Speaking to The Indian Express after his appointment on Monday, Raval said: “Now, I plan to train party workers at booth level in all the 182 Assembly and 26 Lok Sabha constituencies all across Gujarat in view of general elections which are less than a year ahead.”

“Social media has emerged an important tool to propagate the party’s ideology and agenda, and it must be used by party workers at every level-from cities to villages, with a view to reach out to most of the voters. My priority is to strengthen the social media team up to booth level to give a tough challenge to the BJP,” he added.

Raval said that he used to prepare bio-datas of the party’s candidates in 2007 Assembly elections when social media was not used by the parties.

In 2013, when Rahul Gandhi was elected Congress vice-president, Raval had committed not to accept any party position till five years. “My vow not to accept any party position ended in 2015. Hence, I accepted the state social media coordinator when it was offered to me today,” he said.

Asked how was the Congress social media team different from the BJP’s, he replied, “While BJP’s team members are paid, Congress team members are working voluntarily, and hence, they need to be highly self-motivated.”

