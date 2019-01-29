Will campaign against BJP in LS polls if Patidar demands not met: Reshma Patel

Stating that the BJP is not doing politics of vikas (development) but of vinash (destruction), Reshma Patel, the former aide of Patidar quota leader Hardik Patel who had joined the BJP ahead of Assembly elections in 2017, on Monday said that she would campaign against her party if the state government did not act on her demands related to the Patidar reservation agitation.

Addressing a press conference in Ahmedabad wearing BJP’s saffron scarf, Reshma said that she and many others like her had joined the BJP in the run-up to the 2017 Assembly elections believing the party leaders’ promises and with a hope that they would be able to serve people in a better way. “However, I feel very pained to say that the BJP is not doing politics of vikas (development), but is doing the politics of vinash (destruction),” Reshma added.

According to the former PAAS leader, she has been pressing for her demand of giving government jobs to the next of the kin of Patidar men who had lost their life during the 2015 quota agitation. “Apart from that, I have also been pressing for various other demands for the welfare of non-reserved communities like relaxing their age limit to appear in competitive exams, waiving of exam fees for non-reserved communities among others,” she said.

“On January 7, I had written to Chief Minister (Vijay Rupani) in this regard, while also stating that if my demands were not met shortly, I would launch an agitation against the government despite the fact that I am a worker of the BJP…

However, instead of fulfiling the demands, I got a mail from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) on January 26 in reply to my January 7 mail, which was also marked to other authorities including Ahmedabad Police Commissioner. In that letter, police were instructed to stop me from doing any agitation. Following which, I got my statement recorded before the police,” Reshma added.

She said that her demands are pending for quite sometime now and she has been demanding it through democratic means. “Instead of acting on my demands, the BJP government is working to ensure that I do not hold agitation. However, I must say that I will continue to protest against the government’s hollow promises and policies. And I will expose the BJP’s falsehood and hollow promises and vote-bank politics during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, and will campaign against them (BJP)…They can call it indiscipline or anything,” she said.

Reshma refuted allegations that she was criticising the government as she was not given any government post.

This is not for the first time that Reshma has embarrassed the party with her public criticism of the government.