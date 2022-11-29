scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 29, 2022

Reshma Patel appointed AAP Gujarat state spokesperson

Reshma Patel had emerged as a leading member of the Hardik Patel-led PAAS, which spearheaded the quota agitation movement for the community in 2015.

Reshma Patel, a former member of the Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS), has been appointed the Aam Aadmi Party’s state spokesperson on Tuesday.

Patel had joined AAP earlier this month, and was associated with the National Congress Party. She had emerged as a leading member of the Hardik Patel-led PAAS, which spearheaded the quota agitation movement for the community in 2015.

Patel tweeted, “Aam Aadmi Party has given me the responsibility of state spokesperson, for this I express my gratitude to Mr. Arvind Kejriwalji and the state leadership. By becoming the voice of the common man in Gujarat, we will raise our voice in favor of justice.”

Alongwith Patel, the party has appointed 61 other office bearers for the various posts and wings in the party.

Pravin Ram, who was previously the party’s state spokesperson and state youth president, has been appointed the state vice president. Brij Solanki has been appointed the state youth president.

Rajiben has been given charge of state joint secretary, and Javedazaad Kadri was appointed the state vice-president of the minority wing.

First published on: 29-11-2022 at 10:31:54 pm
