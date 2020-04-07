Reserve police to be deployed at cluster areas, 5000 NSS and NCC volunteers to assist

Officials and personnel from CID Crime, police training institutes, anti corruption bureau (ACB) and special branches will also be deployed for implementing the lockdown. Express Officials and personnel from CID Crime, police training institutes, anti corruption bureau (ACB) and special branches will also be deployed for implementing the lockdown. Express

Gujarat Police has decided to deploy state reserve police (SRP) at cluster areas to implement the lockdown imposed in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

Over 5,000 National Cadet Corps (NCC) and National Service Scheme (NSS) volunteers will also assist the police. Meanwhile, one more Tablighi Jamaat worker, who attended the congregation at Nizamuddin in New Delhi, was identified from the state on Tuesday.

Gujarat Director General of Police Shivanand Jha said at a press conference on Tuesday that services of officials and personnel from all branches of the state police will be used in implementing the lockdown.

“In cities, such places that have high spread of coronavirus, SRP teams will be deployed. Officials and personnel from CID Crime, police training institutes, anti corruption bureau (ACB) and special branches will also be deployed for implementing the lockdown. These include 13 deputy superintendents, 102 inspectors, 51 sub inspectors and 397 assistant sub inspectors along with constables,” said Jha.

Till now, police and administration has identified 14 cluster areas in Surat, Vadodara, Ahmedabad and Bhavnagar where the SRP will be deployed.

“To implement the lockdown and quarantine at centres, we will also be taking help of 2,698 cadets of the NCC and 2,734 cadets of the NSS as advised by the chief minister earlier,” said Jha.

The DGP also stressed on ensuring social distancing in villages and quarantine of those who have migrated from cities to villages due to lockdown.

“In villages, to avoid the spread of coronavirus, any person who has come from city area must be quarantined and elderly people who have prior medical history must not come in touch with them. Constant police patrolling and help of police Mitra volunteers are being taken in this regard,” said Jha.

Meanwhile, in the last 24 hours, a total of 1,541 cases of lockdown violations were registered across Gujarat and police detained 3,956 people and seized 8,717 vehicles for violating the lockdown.

The number of Tablighi Jamaat workers traced from the state reached 127.

“One more Tablighi Jamaat worker was identified in Navsari today and the total count has reached 127 till now. The total positive cases among them remain at 12 and the process of their medical tests and quarantine is going on,” said Jha.

