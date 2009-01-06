Reserve Bank cuts CRR for cooperative banks by 0.50 pc

In an inadvertent coincidence,as the state government came out with its new industrial policy,the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced a reduction of fifty basis points in the Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) for scheduled primary (urban) cooperative banks from 5.50 per cent to 5 per cent of their net demand and time liabilities. This will be effective from January 17,said an RBI notification,issued on Monday.

The decision has been taken following a review of the current global and domestic macroeconomic situation,said an RBI release. This will improve liquidity position of urban co-operative banks.

Since the announcement coincides with the new industrial policy,Gujarat State Urban Co-operative Banks Federation chairman Jyotindra Mehta has welcomed the move. UCBs will have more funds available with them for disbursement to businessmen as well as small and medium enterprises, he said.

Mehta added that in the long run,this would help in the growth of the states economy,as any boost to SME financing will prove beneficial for the economy.

