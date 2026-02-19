Research park to come up at L D College of Engineering in Ahmedabad

The proposed Research Park is planned on seven verticals based on emerging technologies.

To promote research and entrepreneurship in Gujarat the Finance Minister Kanubhai Desai announced a provision of Rs 51 crore to establish a research park at L D College of Engineering, Ahmedabad on the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) model.

The proposed Research Park is planned on seven verticals based on emerging technologies-Computing and ICT, Automation and Robotics, Electronics and Semiconductor, Chemical Engineering, Finance Technology (FinTech), Applied Sciences and Cyber Security Education.

N N Bhuptani principal of LD College of Engineeeing said, “The new research park is proposed to foster a culture of research and development, providing advanced infrastructure and an innovation-driven environment, facilitate collaboration between academia and industry, enhancing graduate employability and aligning skills with market needs.”