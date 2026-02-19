Research park to come up at L D College of Engineering in Ahmedabad

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
To promote research and entrepreneurship in Gujarat the Finance Minister Kanubhai Desai announced a provision of Rs 51 crore to establish a research park at L D College of Engineering, Ahmedabad on the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) model.
The proposed Research Park is planned on seven verticals based on emerging technologies-Computing and ICT, Automation and Robotics, Electronics and Semiconductor, Chemical Engineering, Finance Technology (FinTech), Applied Sciences and Cyber Security Education.
N N Bhuptani principal of LD College of Engineeeing said, “The new research park is proposed to foster a culture of research and development, providing advanced infrastructure and an innovation-driven environment, facilitate collaboration between academia and industry, enhancing graduate employability and aligning skills with market needs.”
Benefits of the proposed facility:
Job creation & skill development: The park will create high-skilled job opportunities in emerging technologies, driving the demand for talent in fields like AI, cybersecurity, robotics, and advanced manufacturing.
Entrepreneurship and Innovation: By providing infrastructure, mentorship, and funding, the park will foster entrepreneurial spirit, enabling local startups to scale and bring innovative products to market.
Improved public services: Research and innovations in sectors like education, healthcare, and infrastructure will enhance public services, offering solutions like digital healthcare platforms, smart city initiatives, and eco-friendly building designs.
Economic growth & global competitiveness: It will drive technological innovation, placing Gujarat at the forefront of cutting-edge industries like FinTech, robotics, and sustainable energy solutions, boosting the state’s economy.
Technology ecosystem & infrastructure development: The park will create a robust ecosystem for research, development, and collaboration, positioning Gujarat as a key hub for technological advancements and attracting investments in high-tech industries.
Industry-academia collaboration: It will facilitate stronger collaboration between academic institutions, research organizations, and industry leaders, which will help bridge the gap between theory and practice, leading to tangible innovations.
Cybersecurity & digital resilience: Through the Kawach Cyber Security Education vertical, the park will help develop cybersecurity expertise, strengthening India’s digital resilience and addressing emerging threats in critical infrastructure.
Sustainable development & green technology: The park’s focus on green technology and sustainable infrastructure will help India meet its climate goals, contributing to the nation’s commitment to reducing carbon emissions and promoting sustainable industrial practices.
