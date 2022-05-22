Requested CMRS permission to start metro operations by Aug-end: GMRC

The Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation (GMRC), which is currently conducting trials for Phase-1 of Ahmedabad Metro, has requested the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) to accord necessary permissions to help commission the metro rail services on both North South and East-West Corridors simultaneously by end of August 2022.

Currently only 6.5 kilometers of the East-West Corridor of Ahmedabad Metro is functional. The stretch between Vastral Gam and Apparel Park was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi before the Lok Sabha elections in 2019.

The trials for the remaining part between Apparel Park and Thaltej is currently underway.

On May 20, GMRC started metro train trails on the North South Corridor between Gyaspur Depot to Motera Metro station.

After trials conclude GMRC is slated to request CMRS to inspect the Gyaspur Depot and the entire North South corridor and accord the necessary permissions to operate trains on the entire 40 kilometer stretch of Phase-1 of Ahmedabad metro, stated an official release here on Saturday.