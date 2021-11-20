Reprieve for Hardik Patel as SC quashes lower court order restricting his movement

In a relief to Gujarat Congress working president Hardik Patel, the Supreme Court quashed a bail condition imposed by an Ahmedabad trial court that required him to take the court’s permission before leaving the state.

Taking into account the facts and circumstances of the case, the apex court, in an order dated November 18, observed that Hardik is an “active politician” and “no occasion had arisen to doubt the conduct of the petitioner that he would not be available for the ongoing trial.”

The case pertains to a 2015 FIR registered by the Ahmedabad Department of Crime Branch (DCB) police station against Hardik following the Patidar agitation across the state. While granting him bail in January 2020, an Ahmedabad trial court had imposed a condition that directed him to seek the court’s permission before leaving the state. Later, Patel challenged the condition before the Gujarat High Court. However, a single-judge bench had dismissed the plea and upheld the bail condition.

Hardik then moved the SC challenging the HC order. Setting aside the lower court order, a two-judge division bench of the SC noted that the condition imposed by the trial court is “highly onerous and disproportionate.”

In June, an Ahmedabad sessions court had relaxed the imposition of the condition for a year until June 23, 2022.