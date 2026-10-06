On Rentiya Baras, university founded by Gandhi to take charkha to 350 schools

Mahatma Gandhi had wished that his birthday be celebrated as Rentiya Baras. (File photo)

Gujarat Vidyapith, the university founded by Mahatma Gandhi in Ahmedabad, will celebrate his birthday as per the Hindu calendar on Wednesday (October 7). It will mark the celebration by taking charkha to 351 municipal schools to spread Gandhi’s message of Swadeshi, the university said.

As per the Vikram Samvat calendar, Gandhi was born on Bhadarva Vad Baras (the 12th day of the sixth month of the Hindu calendar, which is also known as Bhadrapada) in 1925. The period corresponds to October 2, 1869, in the Gregorian calendar.

The Vidyapith has been celebrating Gandhi’s Hindu calendar birthday as Rentiya Baras for the past 90 years. Rentiya is Gujarati for spinning wheel, which Gandhi used to spin khadi, turning it into a movement for self-reliance.