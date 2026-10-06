On Rentiya Baras, university founded by Gandhi to take charkha to 350 schools

Gujarat Vidyapith, the university founded by Mahatma Gandhiin Ahmedabad, will celebrate his birthday as per the Hindu calendar on Wednesday (October 7). It will mark the celebration by taking charkha to 351 municipal schools to spread Gandhi’s message of Swadeshi, the university said.
As per the Vikram Samvat calendar, Gandhi was born on Bhadarva Vad Baras (the 12th day of the sixth month of the Hindu calendar, which is also known as Bhadrapada) in 1925. The period corresponds to October 2, 1869, in the Gregorian calendar.
The Vidyapith has been celebrating Gandhi’s Hindu calendar birthday as Rentiya Baras for the past 90 years. Rentiya is Gujarati for spinning wheel, which Gandhi used to spin khadi, turning it into a movement for self-reliance.
Gandhi had wished that his birthday be celebrated as Rentiya Baras.
Associate Professor of Social Work at Gujarat Vidyapith Ravindra Pancholi said, “When he was alive, Gandhi’s followers wanted to celebrate his birthday. However, Gandhi said that he did not like the idea of people remembering his birthday. Then, he suggested that the day (his birthday as per the Vikram Samvat calendar) could be marked as Rentiya Baras.”
Pancholi (55), who is the grandson of noted Gujarati writer and educationist Manubhai Pancholi ‘Darshak’, said Gandhi told his followers that if they loved him, then they should shun foreign clothes and adopt khadi and spin charkha.
“So, this tradition of celebrating Gandhi’s birthday, as per the Vikram Samvat calendar, as Rentiya Baras, and not as Mohan Jayanti or Gandhi Jayanti, started around 1929-30,” Pancholi said.
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The celebration this year
Around 200 volunteers and over 1,800 students of Gujarat Vidyapith are expected to visit 351 schools in 48 wards of Ahmedabad city. They will demonstrate the spinning wheel and explain its significance to students. Through this, they will talk about Mahatma Gandhi’s ideas of Swadeshi and self-reliance and reach out to more than 1,35,000 students, according to a statement by Gujarat Vidyapith.
Vidyapith Public Relations Officer Advaita Dave said the university had been celebrating Rentiya Baras in different ways every year.
“Last year, our staff and students spun charkha at Sabarmati Riverfront for around one and a half hours. Apart from Swadeshi, the motive behind the celebration is to spread the message that spinning the charkha is a kind of yoga as well,” Dave said.
Pancholi said previously, students performed ‘akhand kantan’ (non-stop spinning) on Rentiya Baras. They would take turns in batches of 20-25 and spin charkha continuously for 12 hours.
Parimal A Dabhi works with The Indian Express as Chief of Bureau, focusing on the state of Gujarat. Leveraging his seniority and access, Dabhi is recognized for his reporting on the complex interplay of law, politics, social justice, and governance within the region.
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