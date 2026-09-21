‘Rent a Garba partner’ for Rs 500 to Rs 6,500? Gujarat Police issue warning

While some of them have been posted by small reel makers and influencers with a few thousand followers, anonymous accounts also have some posters offering “Garba partners" in multiple cities in Gujarat. (File Photo/Representative Image)

The police in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad Monday issued a public warning against the “rent a Garba partner ” ads and posts, especially on Instagram, ahead of Navratri, which will be celebrated in November this year.

These posts began appearing last week, featuring photos of young men and women offering themselves as Garba partners for a fee ranging from Rs 500 to Rs 3,000 for two hours, with all-night “packages ” pitched at up to Rs 6,500.

“We are currently investigating the rent-a-partner posts on social media. We are checking if there is fraud or malafide intentions in such posts,” Lavina Sinha, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Cybercrime Branch) said in a video.