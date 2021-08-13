Renovation under way at Sabarmati Central Jail

The 126-year-old Sabarmati Central Jail in Ahmedabad, which has housed several freedom fighters including Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, is currently undergoing renovation for its façade and front portion, informed prison officials.

According to prison officials, the façade and front portion of Sabarmati Central Jail which houses the administrative section of the prison, will get renovated in the next six months. Around a month ago, the iconic entry (facade) and front portion of Sabarmati Jail was demolished as part of the renovation work initiated by Gujarat State Police Housing Corporation Limited.

Speaking to The Indian Express, KLN Rao, Additional Director General of Police and Inspector General (Prisons) said, “After the completion of renovation work, the look of the façade and front portion of Sabarmati Jail will remain same. The old structure was in dilapidated shape due to which there were safety concerns. The renovation will result in better facilities for the inmates and their families as we are planning a new Mulakati (visiting) room where there will be glass separation between the inmates and visitors and they can communicate through phones. Moreover, the superintendent of police office section that houses various branches such as judicial, legal aid, medical superintendent, skill development cell, well being of inmates, will be completely renovated.” The iconic structure of Sabarmati Central Jail was constructed by the British Raj in 1891 and it became functional in 1895. It has houses several freedom fighters such as Mahatma Gandhi, Vallabhbhai Patel and Bal Gangadhar Tilak.