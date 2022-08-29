scorecardresearch
Sunday, Aug 28, 2022

Renovation of lakes: A big step for future generations, says Shah

The Vadsar lake development work, the eighth in Gandhinagar, is part of project of development of 75 lakes being taken up in his Lok Sabha constituency of Gandhinagar as part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations.

Amit Shah lays the foundation stone for development of a lake in Vadsar village, Gandhinagar district, Sunday. (Express Photo)

Renovation of lakes that looks like a small work is a big step for the future generations, Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah said Sunday as he laid the foundation stone for development of a lake in Vadsar village of Kalol taluka in Gandhinagar district.

The Vadsar lake development work, the eighth in Gandhinagar, is part of project of development of 75 lakes being taken up in his Lok Sabha constituency of Gandhinagar as part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations.

Lakes with area of over three acres in the constituency will be developed in the next 10 years, said Shah, adding that these lakes will become the soul of the village.

“Our ancestors created the lakes and we all have the responsibility to preserve them. With the intention of raising the water table and reducing the amount of fluoride in ground water, the work of renovating the eighth lake of Ganghinagar has started,” said Amit Shah at Vadsar village.

Adding that the lakes of any village in Gujarat are linked to each other, shah said the lake at Vadsar will be renovated at a cost of Rs 6 crore.

“Our ancestors constructed lakes in such a way that if the water of a lake in one village rises, the excess water goes into the lake in another village. But after independence, no one bothered to clean the inter-connecting network of these lakes. As a result, lakes started drying up with garbage piled up near the lake and the water table started going down. People were forced to drink fluoridated water. But in Gujarat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made proper arrangement of Narmada Canal due to which water levels are rising in the state,” he said.

The Union Home Minister also announced to provide Rs 4 crore that can be used for Vadsar village school, hospital or any other village development work after consultation with the villagers and district development authorities.

To renovate the lake in Vadsar village, AHM Group managing director Anilbhai Patel has donated Rs 6 crore “to participate in the work of Prime Minister Narendra Modi”, Shah said.

The developed lake at Vadsar will have play area for children and facilities to celebrate birthday or wedding events. A green area with trees and boating facilities will also be developed. The work will be completed in the next one year, according to Shah.

Shah also appealed to the villagers to get their third dose of Covid-19 vaccine saying, “The process of third dose of coronavirus vaccine is on. All those who have not take it should take as Coronavirus has not gone yet.”

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 29-08-2022 at 12:34:43 am
