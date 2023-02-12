scorecardresearch
Sunday, Feb 12, 2023
Renaming Ahmedabad: Bajrang Dal reiterates demand for Karnavati

Bajrang Dal national convener Neeraj Doneriya (Neeraj Doneria/FaceBook)

Right wing outfit Bajrang Dal on Sunday reiterated its demand to rename Ahmedabad city as Karnavati, on the second day of its bi-annual meeting.

Addressing media persons after the meeting, Bajrang Dal national convener Neeraj Doneriya said, “There is a demand for Karnavati since 1984, when a wing of Bajrang Dal was established in this city of Karnavati (Ahmedabad)… the name of the city in official documents should be restored to its erstwhile name of ‘Karnavati’.”

Claiming that Bajrang Dal is progressing from “dev-bhakti” to “desh-bhakti”, Doneriya also supported implementation of Uniform Civil Code in the country saying it was required to strike a balance.

The bi-annual meeting discussed action plan for the next six months and reviewed its works of the past six months, Doneriya said, adding, “We discussed the issues of religious conversion, love-jihad, cow killings, cow smuggling, work for the tribal population and to spread the values of courage, sacrament, service and patriotism.”

According to Doneriya, in May and June, the outfit will organise various camps to imbibe its values among Hindu youths across the country.

“We have also made plans on the rights of every Hindu of every caste to have access to temples, cremation grounds and so on, exemplifying that ‘All Hindus are one’,” Doneriya said and added that Ramotsavs and processions will also be organised on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Lord Ram.

First published on: 12-02-2023 at 20:42 IST
