Remembering Pramukh Swami: ‘Maharaj’s words have helped uplift society, eradicate poverty and further democracy’

During the evening assembly session held to pay tribute to Pramukh Swami Maharaj on Wednesday, Dr Afroz Ahmad, member of the National Green Tribunal, recalled the time when he was working with the Narmada Control Authority and had to face vehement protests and opposition, both nationally and internationally, for the Sardar Sarovar Dam project on Narmada.

“I was with the Narmada Control Authority for over 30 years. This is biggest project of the world and there was vehement opposition against allowing Narmada to enter Gujarat. I was stressed of the outcome, as both politically and legally, there were massive opposition — not just nationally, but internationally. Many political parties were against it. At the government level, too, people were protesting. It was even challenged in courts,” recalled Dr Ahmad, adding that whenever he would visit Gujarat, people would often tell him “we are a prosperous state, but there is only one shortage— Narmada water.”

Referring to the then Chief Minister Narendra Modi’s involvement and dedication to the project, he said, “I was told by P K Lahiri, the then Chief Secretary that Narendra Modi wanted to meet me. I was director in the government then. Unlike my other experiences, he would call me every week to check on the status and say you will be blessed when water reaches Saurashta and Kutch areas.”

Crediting completion of the Narmada project to Maharaj, Ahmad said, “In Ahmedabad, at a meeting he asked me about the status of the project. I told him it was pending in the Supreme Court, he blessed me and said Bhagwan Swaminarayan will take care of everything. And we indeed won in the SC on October 18, 2000.”

“Maharaj’s words have helped uplift the society, eradicate poverty and further democracy. He blessed me that I would be a judge one day, and today I have been appointed a judge at the National Green Tribunal,” said Dr Ahmad.

Among the other speakers, PK Laheri, former Chief of Gujarat, too, recalled his experience with the Maharaj. “He devoted himself to the Narmada project. He would proactively help in coordination work and on other fronts. The de-addiction campaigns he inspired were another of his exemplary social contribution.”

Sudhanshu Trivedi, MP and senior national BJP spokesperson said, “Pramukh Swami Maharaj inspired the world to imbibe Indian culture and Hindu values and perform selfless service. I’m confident that with his inspiration, India will rise in the 21st century, not to dominate the world, but to motivate it.”

Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, MP and president of Indian Council for Cultural Relations, shared that, “Thousands of people like me take inspiration from PM Narendra Modi, but today at Pramukh Swami Maharaj Nagar, I have come to the source of inspiration for great leaders like him”.