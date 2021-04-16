Gujarat: Remdesivir policy eased, state sees 8,152 cases

Police check vehicles near Ellisbridge and Ashram road as night curfew continues in Gujarat.

The test positivity rate (TPR) in Gujarat crossed the five per cent mark as the state added 8,152 cases and 81 deaths. The state government however on Thursday eased accessibility for the antiviral drug remdesivir for patients, declaring that even a chest scan report indicating lung damage or a positive antigen test can serve as alternative to RT-PCR test to procure the drug.

The order dated April 15, comes following extensive discussion at the Gujarat High Court on Remdesivir supply and distribution in Gujarat. health commissioner Jaiprakash Shivhare in a communication to all district collectors and municipal commissioners conveyed that subsequent to the HC hearing, the districts are expected to set-up a helpline to ensure a “smooth distribution” among patients.

Ahmedabad, where 28 deaths were recorded and 2,672 new cases said, appears to be the worst hit, with a test positivity rate as high as 10 per cent.

Independent MLA Jignesh Mevani is currently admitted at a private hospital in Ahmedabad with Covid-19-like symptoms even as his test results are awaited.

Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) Thursday said that it shall distribute Remdesivir injections to all eligible Covid-19 patients, expanding the criteria of eligibility. Eligible patients now also include those admitted at any hospital and not necessarily an AMC-designated Covid-19 hospital, as well as to all home isolation patients who are being taken care of by a registered medical practitioner of Ahmedabad Hospitals and Nursing Homes Association.

In Surat city the active cases has reached upto 3312 undergoing treatment in different hospitals including NCH (1140 patients) and SMIMER (607 patients), while 29.100 patients are kept under home quarantine in Surat city.