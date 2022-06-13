Remarks against Prophet: Call for support for Nupur Sharma

Ahmedabad-based Nari Gaurav Suraksha Samiti Sunday expressed its support for Nupur Sharma who was suspended as BJP spokesperson for her remarks against the Prophet and the Muslim community.

Nari Gaurav Suraksha Samiti convenor Rutvi Patel stated that since police permission was denied for a rally in support of Nupur Sharma, a small gathering was held to demand action against all those issuing threats to her.

“The way one lady is receiving open threats, including rape, is not justified in any sense. Nupur Sharma had already apologised unconditionally for her statements and an FIR has also been registered against her. So, this matter is subjudice now. As a civilised society, we need to wait for the law to take its course. However, people are issuing threats against her,” she stated.

Former IPS officer DG Vanzara, who was also present at the event, also condemned the threats and statements from fellow citizens against Sharma.

Demanding action against all those issuing threats, Patel said, “In the future, we want action to be taken against all those issuing threats against not only Nupur but to any other woman. Open rape threats should not be tolerated and allowed in society. We will force the administration to file legal cases against all these within the next couple of days.”