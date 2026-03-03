‘Remains of a missile fell on our bus’: Surat engineer narrates chilling escape as Iran targets US bases in Kuwait

In a retaliatory firing on Sunday, Tehran targeted Al Salem Air base of the US, which is located in an industrial area in Kuwait. (AP photo)

Prashant Babariya was on his way to work, as usual, on Sunday when he heard a deafening sound.

“A missile or drone of Iran was intercepted, just when our bus was passing through the same area, and the remains fell onto it. Hearing something banging on our bus, we urged the driver to stop the bus, and found that it was the remains of a dismantled missile,” Babariya told The Indian Express.

For the 30-year-old Surat-based engineer working with an oil refinery in Kuwait, it was his first taste of war. “Day and night, we hear the air strikes at our homes in Kuwait,” he told The Indian Express.