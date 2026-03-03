‘Remains of a missile fell on our bus’: Surat engineer narrates chilling escape as Iran targets US bases in Kuwait

Prashant Babariya was on his way to work, as usual, on Sunday when he heard a deafening sound.
“A missile or drone of Iran was intercepted, just when our bus was passing through the same area, and the remains fell onto it. Hearing something banging on our bus, we urged the driver to stop the bus, and found that it was the remains of a dismantled missile,” Babariya told The Indian Express.
For the 30-year-old Surat-based engineer working with an oil refinery in Kuwait, it was his first taste of war. “Day and night, we hear the air strikes at our homes in Kuwait,” he told The Indian Express.
The ongoing conflict involving the US, Israel, and Iran has left thousands of Indians in West Asia reeling under fear as Iran targeted the US bases in the Gulf countries on Sunday. In one such incident, Tehran allegedly targeted the US’s Al Salem airbase. Babariya’s workplace is near the airbase.
“We reported the incident to our management. The company authorities have now come up with a new working arrangement. Only those employees whose duties are necessary are required to be physically present in the office, while others are told to work from home,” he said.
Babariya’s wife and children stay with his parents in Surat. On Monday, he called them to share concerns about the current crisis in the Gulf nations.
“I have been in Kuwait for the last few years to earn bread and butter for my family, staying in Surat.
Babariya further said, “I make it a point to talk to my family daily, and have told them not to worry. I have not planned to visit India. If the company gives us a holiday, I will definitely move to India and spend time with my family in Surat.”
