Relook 6-yr-old defence policy, L&T official tells Gujarat govt

Larsen & Toubro, among the biggest defence manufacturers in the country, Wednesday requested the Gujarat government to take a “relook” at its six-year-old defence policy.

“While there are enormous good reasons to come here (in Gujarat), there is always something which can be improved upon. The defence policy of Gujarat is from 2016. It is six years’ (old) and it is time to take a relook at it,” said JD Patil, whole-time director and senior executive vice-president of L&T’s Defence Business, at DefExpo 2022 in Gandhinagar. “In 2016, we talked about Make in India. Today, we talk of AatmaNirbhar Bharat. We have moved on. The next phase is Make for India, Make for the World. It needs a different level of thinking,” said Patil while speaking at a seminar organised by the state government on ‘Gujarat: Propelling AatmaNirbhar Bharat in Aerospace and Defence Sector’.

Additional Chief Secretary of Industries and Mines Department Raj Kumar and Industries Commissioner Rahul Gupta were among those present when the L&T official made the remarks.

The Gujarat government had promised a slew of benefits, including providing land at 50 per cent discount, to the defence industry in its Aerospace and Defence Policy-2016.

Praising the state government, Patil said, “The biggest reason to come to Gujarat is the peace at which you can run your business. Money you can bring in. Land and infrastructure will be provided (by the government).” L&T has seven defence units in the country of which are in Gujarat, he added.

Dholera SIR managing director Hareet Shukla said the Ahmedabad-Dholera Expressway was scheduled to be completed by December 2023 and the Dholera International Airport will be made operational by 2025-26.

Commenting on the Vedanta-Foxconn semiconductor plant that is being set up at Dholera SIR, Kumar said, “When Vedanta-Foxconn decided to choose Dholera in Gujarat as the investment destination, it did not take long for them. Whatever they asked—500 acres of land, 100 MLD of water, so many megawatt of electricity, connectivity, airport—were given to them. That is the USP of Gujarat. So when we say, come and invest in Gujarat, we mean to say whatever you ask for will already be there so that you can immediately go into production without delays.”