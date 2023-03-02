Religious conversions should have no space in love and marriages, according to a speaker at a talk on “interfaith marriages and forced religious conversions” held at Gujarat University’s Department of Biochemistry and Forensic Science conference hall on Monday.

“The person can be of any religion but religious conversion should have no space in love and marriages. Both the family members should visit the religious places, understand religious scriptures and the rituals of each other’s religion and should visit each other’s house and deeply understand the environment and behaviour,” the speaker Dr Dilipbhai Amin said at the talk, as per a statement issued by the Vishwa Samvad Kendra on the talk held by the Karnavati Centre of Bhartiya Vichar Manch.

As per the Bhartiya Vichar Manch, affiliated to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Amin is a scientist who has given guidance in over 1,200 interfaith marriages. Another speaker Richaben Gautam is a senior research associate at the Indus University. Both conduct surveys on interfaith marriages and analytical studies on love jihad and violence. The Vishwa Samvad Kendra stated, “As per Richaben’s research, India’s love jihad or the grooming gang and Romeo gang of England… in the year 2017-18, 53 girls became a victim of this grooming gang every day which was 20,000 at the year end.”