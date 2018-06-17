Relief In Days Ahead: SSNNL ‘Worst of water crisis over’ as water level in Narmada dam rises up

Sardar Sarovar Narmada Nigam Limited (SSNNL) dam reservoir. (Express Photo By Bhupendra Rana) Sardar Sarovar Narmada Nigam Limited (SSNNL) dam reservoir. (Express Photo By Bhupendra Rana)

With the water level in the Narmada dam rising up by over two metres in the last few weeks to touch 106 metres and the approaching monsoon rain, officials of Sardar Sarovar Narmada Nigam Limited (SSNNL) has said that Gujarat has “seen through” its worst water crisis in several years.

Intermittent rains in the catchment area of Narmada river and the restart of power generation in two reservoirs in Madhya Pradesh have come as a relief for the Sardar Sarovar as well as Gujarat, which has been using the water from the dam’s dead storage since March this year, after the water level fell to a 15-year low of 104 metres in April end.

Since then the Sardar Sarovar Dam has been witnessing a steady rise in its water level. After the release of over 20,000 cusec water from Indirasagar and Omkareshwar reservoirs in Madhya Pradesh from May 1, the water level in the dam rose to 106.2 metres on June 15.

“In a year, when the rainfall is normal in most parts of the country, the total available storage of the Narmada basin stands at 28 MAF (million acre feet), which is distributed among the four states — Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Maharashtra — as per the formula worked out by the Narmada tribunal. Last year’s monsoon was a disappointment in most parts of the country, including Madhya Pradesh. It resulted in the basin water storage level dropping down to an all time low of 14.6 MAF, the lowest in 15 years. As a result, the share of water that Gujarat was to receive was also slashed by 45 per cent. We can only hope that the monsoon this year will be normal in the catchment areas and along the basin so that the water level (in the Narmada) can rise again for the next year,” said an official of SSNNL.

Due to the decreased water in the Narmada dam, Gujarat is to get only 4.71 MAF water till June 30 this year as per the Narmada tribunal’s formula, which is 45 per cent of the sanctioned 9 MAF per year.

Unlike last year, when rainfall was scarce in the catchment areas of Narmada that fall in Madhya Pradesh, this year the river basin has already received rainfall in the beginning of June, ensuring a rise in the water level of Sardar Sarovar Dam, said SSNNL officials.

The available figures indicate that the Sardar Sarovar received 11,346 cusec water on May 11 and 11,415 cusec water on May 30, which is the highest inflow since the irrigation supply was ceased in March this year. The dam has received close to 4,000-5,000 cusec of water from Madhya Pradesh on several days in June, thus raising its level to a 106.2 metres. The current water storage in the dam is 3,161 MCM (million cubic metre).

While the state government had issued advisory to the civic bodies to use water judiciously, after ceasing irrigation water supply on March 15 — the farmers were also advised to refrain from sowing summer crops — the SSNNL officials are relieved that the level of the dam did not drop down to the expected level.

“We had calculated a reduction of 3cm per day, without a drop of inflow. It would have taken the level down to almost 102 metres, which would have been a big deficit to fill even with an average monsoon. However, the shortfall was made up by the rains and the power generation that began in Madhya Pradesh. We have only another 15 days to go, before the tribunal will review the situation and decide about the release of water after June 30. By then, we are expecting rains to hit the catchment areas in Madhya Pradesh, which will ensure that there is more inflow into the dam,” the official said.

SSNNL officials added that while the water is being supplied through the Irrigation Bypass Tunnel since March 15 as well as the Godbole Gate into the downstream in Bharuch, the Narmada Main Canal will also start receiving water in the due course.

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App