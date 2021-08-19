Relief from heat in Surat as South Gujarat districts receive rainfall

Surat residents got a relief from scorching heat on Wednesday as temperature dipped following heavy rainfall on Wednesday. Other districts in South Gujarat also received moderate rainfall as moderate to heavy rainfall has been forecast in parts of the state in the next couple of days.

As per the flood control department, between 6 am and 8 pm, Surat city received 53 mm of rainfall, Bardoli 85 mm, Mahuva 63 mm, Palsana 60 mm, Kamrej 87 mm, Mandvi 25 mm, Olpad 30 mm, Mangrol 37 mm, Umarpada 23 mm and Choryasi 20 mm.

The water level in Ukai dam in Tapi district was at 325.34 feet, while Madhuban dam in Valsad district was 75.15 feet, Juj dam in Navsari district 161.85 feet and Keliya dam 109.10 feet.

According to the state weather department, districts in South Gujarat and Union territories of Daman and DNH will receive moderate to heavy rainfall on Thursday, while districts in North Gujarat districts of Mehsana, Sabarkantha, Gandhinagar, Aravalli, Kheda, Anand Panchmahal, Dahod and Mahisagar will receive moderate rainfall.

Nasvari town received 16 mm rainfall while other talukas in the district received below 5 mm rainfall. In Dangs district, Vansda received 24 mm of rainfall, Ahwa 66 mm, Saputara 48 mm, Vaghai 43 mm and Subir 18 mm.