Gujarat: Relaxation to industrial work for state to be unveiled today

The important districts — that host major industrial clusters — and have reported very few positive cases are Jamnagar ( 1 case), Morbi (1) and Kutch (4), among others. (Photo: Javed Raja/File) The important districts — that host major industrial clusters — and have reported very few positive cases are Jamnagar ( 1 case), Morbi (1) and Kutch (4), among others. (Photo: Javed Raja/File)

The cabinet on Wednesday finalised a master plan to provide relaxation to industrial activities in Gujarat, the details of which will be unveiled on Thursday, stated an official release from the state government.

“We will not make any changes to the guidelines provided by the Government of India… will follow every word in it. The district collectors will be empowered to monitor,” said a senior government official after the cabinet meeting chaired by Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani through video-conferencing from his residence.

Accordingly to the officials, the relaxation will first be given to industry in districts or places that have none or lower incidences of positive cases of coronavirus.

Ashwini Kumar, Secretary to the CM, said, “The central government has given us the draft guidelines on how to give relaxation from the lockdown in phases after April 20. These guidelines will be applicable only to those regions where there are no positive cases, or regions that have very less number of positive cases or places that have not seen any increase in positive cases for the last several days.”

The important districts — that host major industrial clusters — and have reported very few positive cases are Jamnagar ( 1 case), Morbi (1) and Kutch (4), among others.

The Morbi Ceramics Association is already planning to hand over a representation to the state government to allow some relaxations to the ceramic industry in Morbi district to function. “The district collector has already permitted 146 units manufacturing essential items to function. We are also planning to ask for relaxations for our industry where social distancing can easily be maintained. All our processes are automatic and human presence is only needed for polishing and packaging,” said KG Kundariya, head of the Association.

“However, where will we sell? If shops and showrooms in other states do not open and if transporters and labourers are not allowed, there will be a lot of issues. The units that are into exports can function as there are markets in US and Europe that are open,” he added.

Morbi district collector JB Patel said, “Morbi falls in non-affected zone. Till now, we have only one case that turned positive on April 5. We can’t say anything about relaxation to the industry right now. If we do not get any more cases till April 20, then the industry stands a good chance of getting some relaxations… there will be strict implementation of social distancing and related protocols.”

Ahmedabad-based Centre for Labor Research and Action have sought changes to the GoI guidelines which are “silent about agricultural workers”. Sunil Katiyar, representing the organisation, said, “While the guidelines allow all agricultural and horticultural activities to remain functional, it is silent about the movement of agricultural workers at a time of harvesting Rabi crops. The guidelines allows intra state and inter state movement of agricultural machinery, but is silent about workers whose movements can be regulated through strict social distancing measures.

Don’t miss these articles on Coronavirus from the Explained section:

‣ How coronavirus attacks, step by step

‣ Mask or no mask? Why the guidance has been shifting

‣ Besides a face cover, should I wear gloves when I go outdoors?

‣ How the Agra, Bhilwara and Pathanamthitta Covid-19 containment models differ

‣ Can coronavirus damage your brain?

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.