Reinvent ‘Bharatiya ethos’ to attract foreign students, say V-Cs

Heads of various educational institutes stressed on “reinventing Bharatiya ethos” and the need to “introspect on what is special in India’s culture” so as to attract foreign students in Indian universities, during a vice-chancellors’ conclave at the International Conference of Academic Institutions in Ahmedabad Thursday.

Professor P S N Rao, Director of School of Planning and Architecture in New Delhi implored to ask oneself in the context of National Education Policy 2020, if one is “looking into purely advancement of knowledge, or its applicability or social usefulness or impact on citizenry” and added that while NEP 2020 has “shown us the path”, the way ahead lies in “reinventing ourselves and reinventing the Bharatiya ethos.”

Rao highlighted that while India had world-class universities in the past with people coming “from all parts of the world” coming to India to study in these universities, it remains to be seen if such “magic” can be recreated.

Professor Viney Kapoor Mehra, Vice-Chancellor of National Law University Haryana emphasised that not only should India focus on stopping students from going abroad for their studies but also how to attract foreign students to Indian universities. “We have to introspect what is special in Indian culture,” he said.

Professor K R Venugopal, Vice-Chancellor of Bangalore University too emphasised the need of attracting students “from different parts of the world” and pointed out that an aspect where India lacks in are “impact factor and citations” of research.