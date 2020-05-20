Regulate hair salons, pan shops strictly: Hospital body writes to CM

The association had a meeting with government officials including those from the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation where certain administrative issues were highlighted. (Express/Representational) The association had a meeting with government officials including those from the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation where certain administrative issues were highlighted. (Express/Representational)

A day after the state government announced lockdown relaxations and permitted several business activities, the Ahmedabad Hospitals and Nursing Homes Association (AHNA) has written to Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Health Minister Nitin Patel asking them to strictly regulate these, especially hair salons and pan shops, to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

“Going by the experience of western countries some of the activities will have to be strictly regulated among which the major one is of hair salons as a staff comes in very close to the clients and there are high chances that the infection can spread,” the representation submitted by the association stated.

“We have suggested RT-PCR test should be done on the staff. Only if it is negative they should be allowed to operate. Even after that the staff should wear PPE with face shields and 3-ply masks. The staff should be trained by health experts from the municipal corporations to prevent the infection. A certificate should be displayed so that clients can know the status and public should be careful while using these services as they can become super-spreaders,” said AHNA president Dr. Bharat Gadhavi.

The association has also requested the state government to not allow the sale of pan masala. “The pan shops should not be allowed the sale of pan masala and tobacco as it has been proved that Covid-19 can spread through footwear when one walks on roads which are dirtied by spitting. It has not been feasible to control public spitting till date. If this is not controlled, Covid-19 will continue to spread,” the letter said.

AHNA has also asked the state government and state Food and Drugs Administration to cap prices of the PPE kits and N95 masks and 3-ply mask and gloves for the hospitals as suppliers have hiked the prices by almost 300 to 400 per cent.

“These included provision of security to the designated hospital by the police department, treatment of the staff members in case they are infected while treating Covid-19 patients, assistance in regulating charges of hotels where the staff needs to be accommodated to avoid infecting their family members and insurance cover for the staff who succumb to the infection. The officials have promised all possible help to the private hospitals to ensure that more Covid-19 patients can be treated in these hospitals,” added Dr. Gadhavi.

On Tuesday, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation had issued notices to 16 private hospitals that have refused to take Covid-19 patients. These were among the 42 private and corporate hospitals that have been designated as Covid-19 hospitals and were directed to provide 50 per cent of the total number of beds for covid-19 patients to be referred by the AMC.

