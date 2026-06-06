Reform, perform, transform will go on: PM Modi hails 7.7% GDP growth

Addressing a public meeting in Daman near Gujarat, the PM said India would continue to move on the path of “reform, perform and transform” at a fast pace.  Modi said, “Today, a good news has come... The figures that have come today make it clear how strong the foundation of India’s economy is.”

By: Express News Service
1 min readAhmedabadJun 6, 2026 05:58 AM IST
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Referring to India’s estimated GDP growth for the 2025-26 fiscal at 7.7% as “good news”, PM Narendra Modi on Friday said the country had been able to stay ahead of others at a time of global economic crisis.

Addressing a public meeting in Daman near Gujarat, the PM said India would continue to move on the path of “reform, perform and transform” at a fast pace.  Modi said, “Today, a good news has come… The figures that have come today make it clear how strong the foundation of India’s economy is.”

“In the financial year 2025-26, India has achieved a growth rate of 7.7%. In the quarter that ended March 31, India’s growth was 7.8%. And [India] is a big economy, which is progressing fast,” Modi said. “The world is surrounded by a crisis… With the collective efforts of 140 crore citizens, India is not only managing itself, but also succeeding in staying ahead of all.”

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd

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