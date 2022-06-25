Redevelopment project: Sabarmati Ashram resident faces FIR for ‘verbally abusing’ officials

An FIR has been lodged against a resident of the Sabarmati Ashram who allegedly threatened and verbally abused Ahmedabad district officials who were facilitating the rehabilitation of residents for Ashram redevelopment project.

The officials of Ranip police station in Ahmedabad registered the FIR on June 22 on a complaint by a district official.

Ashram resident, Shishir Dabhi, has been booked under IPC sections 186 (obstruction to public servant in discharge of public functions), 189 (threat of injury to public servant), 504 (intentionally insults provoking a person to break public peace), and 506 (1) (criminal intimidation).

The complaint by Vadaj circle officer Kaushikkumar Solanki states that as per instruction from the executive committee constituted by the state government for Ashram redevelopment project, he was at the site for survey work pertaining to rehabilitation of residents along with other officials when around 6 pm, the Shishir came on his bike and started “verbally abusing” the team members.

According to Solanki’s complaint, the accused threatened the officials and behaved rudely in the presence of a woman official, as a result of which the survey team had to return to the collectorate office without completing the day’s work.

The state government is expected to rehabilitate or relocate 263 families who have been living in the Gandhi ashram premises as part of the Gandhi Ashram Precinct Development Project,with residents being given the option of accepting a one-time settlement amount of Rs 60 lakh for vacating their residence on the Ashram premises or a choice to be rehabilitated to a property offered by the Gujarat Housing Board.