Red-throated pipits, greater white-fronted geese spotted during Gujarat BirdRace

RED-THROATED PIPIT and greater white fronted goose (GWFG) were the two rare species that were sighted during the Gujarat BirdRace, 2023 on Sunday.

Birds of total 343 species were sighted during the day-long exercise, organisers of the event said on Sunday.

“As per provisional trip reports submitted by 52 teams of birdwatchers who participated in the bird race, 343 species were sighted. They include read-throated pipit and GWFG, the species sighted very rarely in Gujarat. In fact, the red-fronted pipits have been sighted in Gujarat for only five times before this,” Kunan Naik, Gujarat state reviewer of eBird and who is analysing data collected during the Gujara BirdRace, 2023 told The Indian Express on Monday.

Naik said that a team of birdwatchers led by Batuk Bhil sighted three red-throated pipits while out on a birding trip in Mahuva taluka of Bhavnagar as part the state-wide simultaneous birdwatching exercise.

Another team led by Naik saw a flock of six GWFG in Little Rann of Kutch in Surendranagar district during the day.

“Red-fronted pipits are very small birds preferring grassy banks of water-bodies. The European population of this species winters in parts of Africa and the middle east while the second population in eastern Russia migrates to Japan and further south in Malaysia as well as the west coast of the US. All over India, there has been only 496 sightings of individuals of this species, suggesting vagrant red-throated pipits come to the India,” Naik, who is also consultant for Flaming, a quarterly journal published by the Bird Conservation Society of Gujarat (BCSG) said.

Gujarat BirdRace (previously known as Ahmedabad BirdRace) is organised by India BirdRaces with BCSG acting as coordinator for the event.

It was the 14th edition of the race in the state which is organised with an aim to bring birdwatchers together while attempting to map bird diversity of a given region.

“GWFG and lesser white fronted gees are also rare sightings in Gujarat though they migrate to the state every year,” Uday Vora, honourary secretary of BCSG said.

On the same day, Ayaz Mansuri and Tushar Tripathi, birdwatchers from Ahmedabad and their guide Mehmud Multani sighted a GWFG near Nal Sarovar.

“There were reports of some lesser white fronted geese having been sighted in that area. So, we went birdwatching in that area. But instead, what we could see was a GWFG landing in the wetland with a flock of graylag geese,” Mansuri said.

GWFGs look similar to greylag geese but can be differentiated by their white face and black splotching on belly.

During last year’s Gujarat BirdRace, 356 species or more than half of the species recorded in Gujarat were sighted.

“This year, as per the provisional trip reports, 343 species were sighted. But we are still analysing data and it is possible that the species count will cross the previous year’s mark,” Naik said.