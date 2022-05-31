Red sandalwood worth Rs 11.70 cr seized at ICD Sabarmati

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized 14.63 megatons of red sandalwood worth Rs 11.70 crores at Inland Container Depot (ICD) Sabarmati at Khodiyar, which was to be allegedly smuggled to Sharjah in United Arab Emirates (UAE).

“On de-stuffing, 840 wooden logs having a total weight of 14.63 MT were found..,” read a statement from the DRI.

The agency’s statement further adds,“Preliminary examination of the wooden logs by Range Forest Officers confirmed that the logs are of Red Sandalwood, which is prohibited for export. Hence, the same were seized under provisions of Customs Act, 1962.”

According to DRI officials, a suspicious container that was declared to be containing “assorted toiletries”, was flagged by the agency at the ICD Sabarmati. Last Friday, the DRI intercepted the container and seized the contraband.

“After intelligence was received regarding the container, we launched Operation Rakth Chandan and close surveillance was kept on the suspicious export consignment. The container was scanned through a ‘container scanning device’ which confirmed the presence of some goods in logs form and the absence of declared goods i.e. assorted toiletries. No other goods were recovered,” the agency said.

Further investigation regarding domestic movement of the goods, their transportation and the exporter concerned is currently in progress.

DRI has seized a total of 191 megatons of Red Sandal wood across the country from 2020 to 2022. Recently in March 2022, DRI had confiscated 11.7 MT of sandalwood from Mundra port in Kutch