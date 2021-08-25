Recyclers slam BIS move for imported aluminium scrap

The All India Non-Ferrous Metal Exim Association (ANMA) that includes around 500 aluminium scrap recyclers in Gujarat has asked the Union government to desist from implementing BIS (Bureau of India Standards) quality standards on imported aluminium scrap.

“The import duty on aluminium scrap in our neighbouring countries is nil. Our government has imposed a 2.5 per cent import duty on the same. We fear that the government under the influence of larger players in the aluminium production, might raise this import duty. Why should there be a duty on scrap in the first place? Such a duty is understandable for finished goods,” said Jayant Jain, honorary secretary of ANMA, which held its annual general meeting on Tuesday at Ahmedabad.

“Now the larger players are also trying to influence the government to bring in BIS standards for aluminium scrap. Scrap is not an item on which quality standards can be imposed. We are ready if similar standards are applied to the products we make from the recycled aluminium,” he said adding that such steps will eliminate small scrap importers and will benefit larger aluminium producers in the country.

Seeking a “level playing field” with respect to larger companies such as Hindalco and Vedanta Group, Jain said ANMA members import aluminium scrap, recycle it and convert it as products for the automobile industry.

“We are secondary producers of aluminium and we have almost zero waste during recycling. We do not pollute as the large producers who use bauxite and generate red mud, which is hard to dispose and can easily pollute soil and water. Our energy needs are also far less than the larger players,” he added.

“We also import recycled products to China, Japan, Taiwan and Indonesia,” Jain added. Gujarat imports 35,000 to 40,000 tonnes of aluminium scrap every month. It has 500 aluminium recycling units that accounts for 30 per cent of the total aluminium recycled in the country.