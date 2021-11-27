Recruitment in fire department a long-term priority, Gujarat govt tells High Court

The state government in an affidavit filed before the Gujarat High Court dated November 26 submitted that it plans to complete fire safety no objection certificate compliance in hospitals by December 31 and in schools by January 31, 2022. The state, listing its short-term and long-term plans, has classified the undertaking of recruitment process for appointment of staff members under ‘long-term plans’, despite submitting several times in different affidavits about the staff shortage fire departments in Gujarat are faced with.

The affidavit comes following the HC’s instruction to the state on November 18 to classify tasks pertaining to ensuring fire NOC compliance and other safety measures for buildings based on the estimated time of completion. The court’s suggestion came while hearing a public interest litigation of 2020 by party-in-person advocate Amit Panchal, concerning fire safety and building safety of Gujarat buildings.

The affidavit by RH Vasava, joint secretary of urban development and urban housing department of the state, submitted that the nature of fire NOC compliance in buildings “dynamic and volatile” owing to changes due to “renewal, renewal, change in existing construction etc,” it would be “very difficult to state with certainty a specific date by which the requisite fire safety norms in all types of buildings, covered unde the Fire Act, would be in place.”

The affidavit however notes that the state will take “best efforts” to achieve timelines indicated in its chart. This includes, completing fire NOC compliance in special buildings with height above 45 metres, hotels and restaurants, commercial high-rise buildings and buildings involving assembly of people by April 30, 2022 and ensuring fire compliance in residential high-rise buildings by June 30, 2022.

Meanwhile, in an affidavit by the Industrial Safety and Health director of Gujarat Pratik Shah, it was submitted that of the total 45,250 factories in the state, 11,381 factories are without a valid fire NOC.