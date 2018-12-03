Recruitment exam cancelled: Cong demands CM’s resignation, BJP accuses Oppn of politicising issue

The Opposition Congress on Sunday hit out at the BJP government over the cancellation of the police recruitment exam and demanded Chief Minister Vijay Rupani’s resignation, saying his “government has no right to stay in power if it cannot even conduct an examination without engaging in corruption”.

“Candidates prepare for months to appear for the exams. Cancelling at the 11th hour leaves them in a lurch and causes immense mental and physical stress. CM Rupani must take full responsibility and resign as the Home portfolio is with him,” state Congress chief Amit Chavda said.

Congress leader Shaktisinh Gohil demanded a probe by a Special Investigation Team led by a sitting High Court judge. “This question paper was available in the open market since Saturday. The BJP government is playing with the future of youths. In all, youths must have lost crores of rupees today. This loss must be compensated,” said Gohil.

Independent MLA Jignesh Mevani slammed the CM for “remaining silent”. “Think about the enormity of unemployment in Gujarat that today over 9 lakh youth applied for recruitment exams to 9,000 posts. Even the paper was leaked. Yet the CM is silent. No shame,” he said.

The BJP, however, accused the Congress of “politicising the sensitive matter”. “Paper leak is unfortunate and painful. The government is going to take strict against those responsible,” said BJP.