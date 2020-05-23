Recovery rate of Covid patients in Ahmedabad improved by 140%: AMC

AMC has already admitted around 500 Covid-19 patients in 42 private hospitals requisitioned as designated Covid hospitals, the civic body claimed. (Express Photo by Bhupendra Rana) AMC has already admitted around 500 Covid-19 patients in 42 private hospitals requisitioned as designated Covid hospitals, the civic body claimed. (Express Photo by Bhupendra Rana)

The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) on Friday claimed an increase in the recovery rate of coronavirus patients by over 140 per cent in last 15 days.

“Due to multipronged strategy adopted in Ahmedabad city in last 15 days, the recovery rate has increased by over 140 per cent as against increase in recovery rate in Gujarat of 92 per cent and India’s increase in recovery rate by 43 per cent,” a statement issued by additional chief secretary forest and environment department Rajiv Kumar Gupta stated.

Gupta took over as in charge of Covid situation in Ahmedabad city on May 5 after former Ahmedabad Municipal Commissioner Vijay Nehra went on a 14-day quarantine after coming in contact with Covid-19 patients during his field visits.

The statement released on Friday also stated that surveillance teams have been increased from 318 to 616 and the surveillance rate has also witnessed an increase from 14 to 40 per cent, helping in early detection and recovery.

AMC has already admitted around 500 Covid-19 patients in 42 private hospitals requisitioned as designated Covid hospitals, the civic body claimed.

“This again is the largest number as on date for patients to be treated at government cost in private hospitals in the country. Seven teams consisting of senior doctors, resident doctors along with deputy health officers, assistant municipal commissioners have been constituted to keep constant supervision and monitoring treatment of patients in private hospital designated by AMC,” the statement issued by Gupta added.

