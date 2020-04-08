Gujarat: ‘Recording videos’ against prohibitory orders, 2 held

“They had recorded and circulated videos on social media where they are heard saying that the decision to keep places of worship closed is not acceptable. The content was inflammatory,” said Investigating Officer JM Waghela. (Representational Image) “They had recorded and circulated videos on social media where they are heard saying that the decision to keep places of worship closed is not acceptable. The content was inflammatory,” said Investigating Officer JM Waghela. (Representational Image)

The Dabhoi police on Tuesday arrested two persons for allegedly shooting and circulating videos condemning the prohibitory orders in place during the lockdown and speaking against the Prime Minister. The video was brought to the notice of the police Monday morning, following which police traced down the source of the video and arrested Mohammad Haneef Ladma and Sakeer Chara.

“They had recorded and circulated videos on social media where they are heard saying that the decision to keep places of worship closed is not acceptable. The content was inflammatory,” said Investigating Officer JM Waghela. They were booked under relevant sections of the Disaster Management Act and the Epidemic Diseases Act.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.