Record Rs 17,366 crore allocated for rail infra development in Gujarat: Vaishnaw

“This 2 million gap has to be filled from India. That 2 million means opportunities for our youth, that 2 million gap means opportunities for our students. That 2 million gap means that is where our youth will get that next huge wave of employment which will come in the semiconductor industry,” he said.

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that a record-breaking budget of Rs 17,366 crore has been allocated for development of Railway infrastructure in Gujarat in the 2026-27 fiscal.

“During the UPA regime from 2009 to 2014, only Rs 589 crore was allocated to Gujarat in the railway budget. In comparison, the current government has allocated a record-breaking budget of Rs 17,366 crore for Gujarat this year. Thus, Gujarat will achieve unparalleled achievements in modernising the state’s railway network by increasing the budget manifold,” Vaishnaw said.

He was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of Gujarat Semiconnect Conference 2026. Vaishnaw said that work is underway in Gujarat on railway projects worth a total of Rs 1.28 lakh crore. “A total of 87 stations in the state have been selected to be made world class under the ‘Amrit Station Scheme’. Out of which, work on 21 stations has been completed so far. Work is going on at a very fast pace on important stations like Ahmedabad, Sabarmati, Surat, Una and Somnath. After the renovation of Ahmedabad Railway Station, world class facilities will be provided to the passengers,” he added.