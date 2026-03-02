Record Rs 17,366 crore allocated for rail infra development in Gujarat: Vaishnaw

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that a record-breaking budget of Rs 17,366 crore has been allocated for development of Railway infrastructure in Gujarat in the 2026-27 fiscal.
“During the UPA regime from 2009 to 2014, only Rs 589 crore was allocated to Gujarat in the railway budget. In comparison, the current government has allocated a record-breaking budget of Rs 17,366 crore for Gujarat this year. Thus, Gujarat will achieve unparalleled achievements in modernising the state’s railway network by increasing the budget manifold,” Vaishnaw said.
He was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of Gujarat Semiconnect Conference 2026. Vaishnaw said that work is underway in Gujarat on railway projects worth a total of Rs 1.28 lakh crore. “A total of 87 stations in the state have been selected to be made world class under the ‘Amrit Station Scheme’. Out of which, work on 21 stations has been completed so far. Work is going on at a very fast pace on important stations like Ahmedabad, Sabarmati, Surat, Una and Somnath. After the renovation of Ahmedabad Railway Station, world class facilities will be provided to the passengers,” he added.
On the progress of the country’s first high-speed ‘Bullet Train Project’, Vaishnaw said that the Central Government is preparing to make the Bullet Train operational next year. “When this project is completed, the journey from Ahmedabad to Mumbai will be completed in just 01 hour 57 minutes at a speed of 350 km/hr. Recently, high-ranking officials of the Prime Minister’s Office of Japan reviewed the progress of India’s Bullet Train Project and expressed satisfaction,” he added.
The Railway Minister said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also approved seven new routes of Bullet Train, which will connect other cities of the country with high-speed connectivity in the future. As a result of the cooperation of Gujarat all these railway projects in the state are progressing faster than the scheduled time.
