Draft budget proposes recital of Bhagavad Gita shlokas in AMC schools

The draft budget for the municipal schools in Ahmedabad has a proposal to provision Rs 10 lakh for writing and recital of Bhagavad Gita shlokas in schools to equip students with understanding of the “Indian philosophy”.

The draft budget was presented by the school committee before the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation school board on Wednesday.

The draft budget proposed Rs 1,071 crore for primary education in municipal schools in Ahmedabad city, increasing by Rs 4 crore the Rs 1,067 crore outlay that was presented by the primary school committee last week.

Another Rs 10 lakh for “mother tongue readiness programme” has been provisioned which, the proposal states, is in line with the objectives of the National Education Policy 2020.

Noting that the Bhagavad Gita is the “mainstay of all ideological perspectives” in India, the draft budget states that the provision of Rs 10 lakh for writing and recital of Bhagavad Gita shlokas in schools for 2023-24 has been made to equip students with understanding of the “Indian philosophy”.

The draft budget also provisions for Rs 15 lakh for an annual festival for differently abled children at the school board-level, and Rs 1 crore for installation of solar panels in schools with high power consumption.

Another Rs 10 lakh has been provisioned for the draft budget for providing vocational training to parents of children studying at Signal Schools.

The primary education committee last week had already proposed to provide skill development training to Signal School students before they pass Class 8, in collaboration with Anant National University. The Signal School scheme was announced in the AMC School Board draft budget last year with a sanctioned budget of Rs 3 crore, for out-of-school children across the city.

The draft budget has also proposed the formation of a core group of subject-wise expert teachers for training and literature development for teachers and students respectively.

The draft budget notes that it plans to develop a sports complex in School number 17 at Ellisbridge “to realise the dream of children of Ahmedabad to represent the city in Olympics 2036”.