Recession is illusory, says Gujarat CM Rupani

Trying to play down talks of an economic slump in the country, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said on Thursday that there was only an illusion of recession. Rupani was formally interacting with the media after announcing a major change in the solar policy for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in the state.

Advertising

Energy Minister of the state Saurabh Patel was also present on the occasion.

As per the 2015 solar policy for MSMEs, the units could install solar projects on their premises only up to 50% of their sanctioned load. Rupani on Thursday announced the state government’s decision to remove the cap of 50%, allowing MSMEs to install solar projects of any capacity on their own or others’ properties. He said this would help MSMEs bring down their expenditure significantly.

Energy minister Patel said the move was aimed at producing more renewable energy in the state.

Advertising

The new policy would also allow MSMEs to buy solar energy from third parties.

During the media interaction, Rupani was asked how many MSMEs in Gujarat are currently shut due to the recession and if the state government was planning to do anything about them. Rupani said, “We (naturally) cannot have any such figures with us right now. Secondly, recession is illusory. We have not come across any glaring example of an MSME shutting down due to recession. So, we cannot have any such calculation with us.”

Subsequently, the chief minister also stated that even if the industry was facing a recession as was being claimed, the latest decision of the state government would help MSMEs. He added that his government would take all steps necessary to help the industry.

Rupani said that there are 33 lakh MSME units in Gujarat.