Recarpeting work: Ahmedabad airport to shut for 9 hours daily from Jan 17 to May 31

The Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport (SVPI) in Ahmedabad will shut its runway for nine hours daily from January 17 to May 31 for the scheduled “recarpeting work”.

As per a spokesperson for the SVPI Airport managed by the Adani Group, the scheduled recarpeting work will be taken up between 9 am to 6 pm daily in these four-and-a-half months except on public holidays and Sundays.

In September 2021, The Indian Express reported that the airport had approached the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to shut its runway for nine hours daily from January 2022. Earlier, the work was to begin from November 2021 but it was postponed due to the festive rush.

A statement issued by the airport spokesperson on Monday stated, “The SVPI Airport will carry out the scheduled runway recarpeting work from January 17, 2022, to May 31, 2022. The work will include runway overlaying, runway strip grading and slope assessment, runway end safety area grading and slope assessment, along with storm water drain construction and reinstallation of signages in the manoeuvring area.”

“Runway maintenance closures are mandatory procedures in line with international safety standards to ensure aircraft safety and increase runway life. Under the guidance of the safety regulator, all relevant stakeholders have been consulted and given ample notice to revise schedules to minimise passenger inconvenience during the period,” the statement added.