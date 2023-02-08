Realtors’ suggestions on new jantri rates under consideration: Minister

The suggestions by real estate developers regarding introduction of new jantri rates or Annual Statement of Rates in the state are under consideration of the state government, said Minister of Health & Family Welfare and spokesperson of Gujarat government Rushikesh Patel Tuesday.

The minister said that a decision will be communicated by the department concerned and as of now, registration of properties will be done as per the new jantri rates.

The Gujarat government doubled the jantri rates in the state from February 5 after a gap of 11 years. Real estate developers demanded that the new jantri rates be implemented from May 1 and that constructed properties be exempted from it.

When asked about the meeting of the real estate developers with the Chief Minister over the issue, Patel said that all officials concerned were present in the meeting and that whatever decision is taken will be conveyed by the revenue department.