Reacts to Shah remarks: BJP taught lesson that rapists of Bilkis will be freed: Owaisi

Reacting to Union Home Minister Amit Shah’ remarks that the BJP “taught rioters a lesson in 2002”, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday said that the lesson the party taught was that “rapists of Bilkis Bano” will be freed” by them.

Owaisi was campaigning for the party’s Vejalpur candidate in Juhapura.

“I want to tell India’s Union Home Minister, that the lesson you taught in 2002 was that Bilkis’ rapists will be freed by you. The lesson you taught was that you will free the murderers of Bilkis’ three-year-old daughter..You also taught us that Ahsan Jafri can be killed… which all lessons of yours will we remember Amit Shah sahab?..Remember the seat of power is snatched from all. Drunk with power, India’s home minister is saying they taught a lesson… Amit Shah sahab, what lesson did you teach that Delhi communal riots occurred?…,” said Owaisi.

Meanwhile, reminding Juhapura residents of the 2002 Gujarat riots’ violence, and admitting that he too, in his youth, had seen Babri Masjid being taken, said that he does not want to see a similar future for the next generation.

“Juhapura is like a wound in my chest. I came in 2002 with a team of 25-30 doctors. A hospital was ready and we asked them to please give us the hospital so that the doctors can work there. The doctors worked for 3 days. There were several who had come with wounds and our doctors from Hyderabad had treated them… In my youth, I saw Babri Masjid’s bricks coming down. I don’t want our kids to see such destruction. We need to fight for them, ensure there is peace for them,” said Owaisi.

Campaigning for the Vejalpur candidate Zainabbibi Sheikh, Owaisi promised, “If you elect Vejalpur’s AIMIM candidate Zainabbibi Sheikh then a new TP scheme will be approved in this area.”

Cautioning against dividing votes by voting for independent candidates, Owaisi said, “These people who are contesting as independent candidates, if you give them your vote, they won’t be able to win.”

Owaisi’s statement comes after an AIMIM corporator —Suhana Mansuri — has chosen to contest as an independent after AIMIM denied her ticket from Vejalpur.

“If you give your vote to Congress or AAP, that too will be wasted,” added Owaisi, while also attacking BJP for ignoring “this area (of Vejalpur).”

Stating that BJP has been winning since the past 27 years because of “incompetency of Congress for the past 27 years,” Owaisi went on to attack AAP, saying “This Delhi CM is 2013’s Narendra Modi… he is following his footsteps, he is also a Hindutva ideology believer.”