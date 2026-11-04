Defamation case by Adani firm: Gujarat HC rejects Ravi Nair’s plea on additional evidence

The Gujarat High Court (HC) has rejected Ravi Nair’s plea seeking to introduce additional documents in his appeal against a defamation conviction, holding that the material he sought to bring on record was already part of the trial court proceedings.

On November 2, Justice R T Vachhani dismissed Nair’s criminal revision application challenging a July 22 order of the Gandhinagar sessions court, which had rejected his request to produce the documents. The HC, however, clarified that its decision would not affect the pending appeal.

The case originates from a private complaint filed by Adani Enterprises Ltd, alleging that Nair published a series of defamatory posts against the company on Twitter between October 2020 and July 2021. The complainant alleged that the posts were “scandalous, false, misleading, derogatory and defamatory.” Nair was also accused of publishing “objectionable” articles on the website ‘adaniwatch.org’, which allegedly “caused substantial damage to the company’s reputation”.