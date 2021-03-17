Ravi: Follow Covid-appropriate behaviour, virus is here to stay

Speaking virtually at an orientation workshop for mediapersons on Tuesday, Ravi suggested that cricket stars and television artistes appeal to people to follow “Covid-appropriate behaviour” ( file )

Reminding that “Covid is here to stay”, Principal Secretary, health and family welfare, Jayanti Ravi, stressed on following “Covid-appropriate behaviour” as no vaccine was a “100 per cent silver or golden bullet”.

Speaking virtually at an orientation workshop for mediapersons on Tuesday, Ravi suggested that cricket stars and television artistes appeal to people to follow “Covid-appropriate behaviour”.

The state had seen no adverse effect following immunisation (AEFI), she said.

Gujarat reported 954 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, including 241 from Ahmedabad city along with two fatalities and another 263 cases from Surat city — both jurisdictions seeing the highest daily surge since December 2020.



“We are seeing many of our neighbouring states and countries as well as countries in Europe where Covid-19 cases are rising and it is no reason for us to be complacent. Whether vaccinated or not, we must follow Covid-appropriate behaviour. Sometimes, the public also gets irritated… and that is where the media has to use its persuasive skills… if we have the cricket players appeal to them or we have community leaders or leading television artistes appeal to them, I think it will probably make people aware,” added Ravi.

She also reminded that “the vaccines bring down mortality and morbidity but it is not a 100 per cent silver bullet or golden bullet”.

Adding that Gujarat has done “extremely well” in the vaccination drive, Ravi said that since January 16 when the drive began in the state, 22.15 lakh persons received the first dose and 5.42 lakh persons have completed both doses of the vaccine.

On Tuesday, 1.41 lakh of elderly and comorbid population were vaccinated across the state, Ravi said.

Speaking on the sidelines of the workshop organised by Centre for Child Rights of Communication — a joint initiative of UNICEF Gujarat and Pandit Deendayal Energy University, Gandhinagar, with Gujarat Media Club and supported by the health department of Gujarat government, state immunisation officer Nayan Jani told mediapersons that the instances in Surat where at least two registered vaccine beneficiaries received the certificate without receiving the dose, was a “ a point of concern” and that an investigation was under way.



“Such incidents should not be happening… a detailed investigation is being undertaken by the municipal corporation and the medical officer concerned… if found this was intentionally done, we will definitely take action,” said Jani.

Jani stressed that there is “no tweak” in the set rules of vaccine beneficiaries’ priority order. “No out-of-turn vaccine can be given if it means wastage… beneficiaries are slotted in such a manner so as to minimise wastage, but if a vial (with 10 doses) is opened and only six eligible beneficiaries are available, then only six doses will be given. It does not mean that those not eligible can be vaccinated to utilise all 10 doses, the state immunisation officer added.