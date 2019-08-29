Ratio of India’s working women is low: Priti Adani

Stating that ratio of “working women” in India, was much lower than that in the neighbouring countries of Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Bhutan, Priti Adani, chairperson of Adani Foundation said women were more receptive to change, ideas and opportunties.

Advertising

Addressing a women leadership conclave organised by the CII Indian Women Network on Wednesday, Priti, wife of Adani Group head Gautam Adani, said, “In our country, for every 10 earning men, there were only three working women in 2018. This ratio is very low. It is much lower than our neighbouring countries such as Afghanistan, Bangladesh and abysmally below Bhutan… Similarly there is a stark difference in literacy rates. The 2011 census shows that the men have a clear 16 per cent majority over literate women.”

Narrating the story of Reena Amal (29), a widow from Juna village Kutch district of Gujarat who lost her husband five years ago, Adani said that Amal along with 23 young widows from in and around the village enrolled for a general duty assistant course at GK General Hospital in Bhuj.

“These women have been successfully placed in various hospitals in the nearby area. Today they earn Rs 15,000-20,000 per month and they are able to make a career for themselves and ensure a future for their children,” she said.

Advertising

“I believe that one day CSR policies of a company will guide the corporate policies and their actions,” Adani said.

Stating that women are more receptive to change, open to ideas and opportunities, she said that in a backward district of Godda in Jharkhand, 1,500 women were trained by the Adani foundation in apparel production. One of them, Babita Kumari, was earning Rs 50,000 a month, Adani said.

A a panel discussion on ‘Corporate Leadership: Navigating Power Structure’ was also held as part of the conclave.