Rath Yatra to be taken out in Ahmedabad today amid curfew

The Gujarat government on Thursday gave permission for the Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra to be taken out in Ahmedabad city on July 12, without any fanfare, in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. (File photo)

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and his deputy Nitin Patel, who visited the Lord Jagannath temple on Sunday evening for aarti, ahead of the 144th Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra in Ahmedabad, appealed to people to watch the proceedings of the event on television.

The state government recently announced that the traditional Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra encompassing 19 kilometres will be taken out amid a curfew with only five vehicles, including three chariots, amid the pandemic.

Rupani met chief priest Dilip Dasji Maharaj and temple trustee Mahendra Jha to discuss details of the yatra to be held in the morning.

“The Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra holds importance not just in Gujarat but in the entire country. Lord Jagannath is the god of people and every year he travels among the people on the occasion of Ashadhi Beej Diwas of Gujarati calendar. However, this year the yatra is going to be different. The government has kept in consideration the belief of people and allowed the yatra to commence with Covid guidelines in place so it’s also important that people cooperate. Need of the time is to sit at home and for that reason, we have made arrangements for live telecast of the yatra. We appeal to the people to watch it at home,” read a statement from the office of Rupani.

Over 12,000 personnel of Gujarat Police, including nine inspector generals (IG), 33 superintendents of police (SP), 74 deputy SPs, 230 police inspectors, 607 police sub-inspectors, 11,800 constables and 30 state reserve police and paramilitary companies will be deployed for security.