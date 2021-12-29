Rate at which Covid-19 cases double goes up in Gujarat; 394 cases in a day

The doubling rate of new Covid-19 cases is going up in Gujarat with 394 cases reported on Tuesday, nearly double the cases reported on Monday (204). One fatality was reported in Kheda district, the first after June.

Five new cases of Omicron were detected in the state, four of them with no travel history, even as Porbandar reported its first case of the variant in a man with no travel history. The Omicron tally in the state is now 78, with 24 patients discharged till date.

From a doubling rate of nearly 10 days of seven-day average of new cases till December 21, the state is now doubling its new cases in approximately three days, as per an analysis by The Indian Express. A significant surge was reported in Ahmedabad and Surat with 178 and 52 cases respectively.

Gujarat chief secretary Pankaj Kumar held a review meeting with officials of major cities and districts over a video-conference, a press release issued by the state government said. Emphasis was on Covid-19 testing, contact tracing, strict adherence to protocols and to commence declaration of micro-containment zones along with mobilising Dhanvantari Raths, and to achieve 100 per cent vaccination coverage with both doses through special vaccination camps, it stated.

To ensure that citizens do not violate quarantine protocol in micro-containment zones, senior police officers have been instructed to visit the zones once a day, apart from round-the-clock monitoring at such zones, according to the press release. Kumar reportedly also reviewed available infrastructure in state hospitals, including bed availability, oxygen facilities, ventilators and essential medicine availability.