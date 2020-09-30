RAT held on traders, workers in Surat’s textile and diamond industries

On Tuesday, a total of 179 people in the Surat municipal area have tested positive.(Representational)

With the rise in Covid-19 cases, the Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) has conducted Rapid Antibody Tests (RAT) on those working in the textile and diamond industries. In the mass testing drive conducted in the last five days, 352 people— 230 textile traders and 122 diamond polishers — have tested positive for Covid-19.

The SMC health department officials had started a drive five days ago, deploying teams to test the textile traders and workers, and diamond polishers.

SMC Deputy Health Commissioner Dr Ashish Naik said, “Nine teams of SMC health department had been deployed at different textile markets on Ring road area and nearby industrial units, while five static teams had been deployed in different areas including Mahidharpura diamond market, Varachha diamond market, Nandu Doshi in Katargam and Pandol area in Ved road.”

Sources said that on Tuesday, 1,110 antibody tests were conducted on traders and works in textile industry out of which 35 have tested positive and they have been quarantined. Since the last five days, a total of 10,234 tests were done out of which a total 233 people tested positive. Similarly in diamond industry, out of 377 tests done on Tuesday, 20 people have tested positive. In the last five days, a total of 1,283 diamond industry workers were tested out of which 122 people tested positive and they have been quarantined.

Dr Naik further said, “We will also increase the static teams in the diamond industry sector to test more people.”

On Tuesday, a total of 179 people in the Surat municipal area have tested positive. With this, the total number of cases has reached 21,322, while one death due to coronavirus has been reported taking the death toll to 673 in Surat. Among all the eight zones in Surat, Athwa zone has topped with a record of 3,867 positive cases till date including Tuesday’s 56 cases.

On Tuesday, 163 Covid-19 patients had been discharged. With this, the total discharge figure had reached 19.195. The SMC officials claim that the recovery rate in Surat is 90.1 per cent.

