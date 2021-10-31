Rastriya Ekta Diwas: Country got freedom from decades-old hereditary laws over 7 years, says PM Modi

Over the past seven years, country has got “freedom from all decades-old hereditary laws”, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his virtual address to the “Rashtriya Ekta Diwas” or National Unity Day celebrations organised at the Statue of Unity in Kevadia Sunday to mark Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s 146th birth anniversary.

“It has given new heights of ideals uniting India. Be it Jammu and Kashmir, North East or a village of Himayala, today all are heading on the road to development,” PM Modi said adding, “But we have to take note of this too that riders of a boat have to take care of the boat as well. Only then we will move forward and achieve targets.”

Presided over by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the event was held on the Statue of Unity premises in Kevadia. An “Ekta Parade” also held where police jawans from across the country, along with Border Security Force, ITBP, CISF and CRPF took part.

Invoking Sardar Patel’s slogan of a united India, Modi said, “Sardar Sahab would see India as a living entity that is why his one India meant equal opportunities and right to dream alike for the people… that country should be such where women have several opportunities, where Dalits, underprivileged and tribals… feel equal… This is what India is doing today and deciding new targets in this objective.”

Remembering Sardar Patel, Modi said that he had always wanted India to be sensitive, polite, inclusive, alert and developed.

Speaking about the infrastructural development in the country, Modi said, “It is cutting down the geographical and cultural distances… When ease reach to every corner of the country, the distance in peoples’ hearts will be cut and India’s unity will grow.”

Speaking about farmers, Modi stated, “We have to focus on small farmers and come forward for their benefit…”

In his address, Shah said that it was “Sardar Sahab who strengthened the voice of farmers and laid foundation of co-operation in the country…”

Stressing on the contribution of every citizen towards country’s development, the Union Home Minister said, “This ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ year is also a pledge year for us. If the country’s 130 crore population takes one pledge and follows that, it will help country in great deal… Imagine, a child takes a pledge that he will not waste food… it will benefit the country big… a Class 12 student taking a pledge that she will not break the traffic rules… These pledges will be effective in taking forward this country.”

Modi said that we have seen that when we moved forward as one India we got success and also contributed to its development. “We have seen during the Covid pandemic… from new Covid hospitals to ventilators, medicines manufacturing to cross 100 crore vaccination doses… it was made possible by all industry every citizen… Now we have to make a strong foundation of self reliant India,” the PM added.

‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ year reminds us of freedom struggle from 1857 till 1947, Shah said, adding, “British had the plan to dividie the country into pieces. They had a plan of separating India, Pakistan and more than 550 princely states… Sardar Vallabhbhai failed their plan… it is on his birthday that we take the pledge of undivided India.”

“Kevadia is not a name of a place but has turned into a pilgrimage site, a pilgrimage site of national solidarity, national religion and national unity. The statue of Sardar Patel is giving the message to the entire world that India’s future is bright. No one can damage India’s unity and integrity…,” Shah said.

Invoking youth to visit the “religious place” at least once, Shah said that the statue that is two times taller than the Statue of Liberty surpassed its footfall also in a year with over 50 lakh visitors in 30 months.

This statue is a foresightedness of PM Modi and from where future generations will take inspiration of India’s unity and integration, he added.

“PM Modi has dedicated these seven years to 60 crores poor population. Till 70 years of independence, they did not find themselves a part of development but PM Modi brought this feeling among 60 crore poor people. They have been connected with electricity, provided toilet, drinking water and every person has PM Ayushman Bharat card. Now Modiji has undertaken the mission of ‘nal se jal’ to very house,” said Shah.

Sportspersons who won medals in Olympics, Commonwealth And Asian Games also took part in the National Unity Parade. SSB jawans displayed martial arts Wushu, while ITBP jawans held a drill of dismantling and assembling of a vehicle in four minutes and 31 seconds.